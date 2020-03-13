-$0.25 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.23. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

