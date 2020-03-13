-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.40). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Sol Gel Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

