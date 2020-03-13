-$0.31 EPS Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 547,500 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,354,454 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Exterran has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

