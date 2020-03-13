10,132 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 62.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $49.36 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

