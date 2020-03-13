12,088 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Oracle by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $39.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

