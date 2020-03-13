16,228 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

