19,880 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.05.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.