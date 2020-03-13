$2.37 EPS Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.45. Lincoln National posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

