334,996 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 72,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,190,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,483,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

SCHW opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.