4,046 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

Shares of V stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13. The firm has a market cap of $339.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

