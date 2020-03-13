4,116 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,410 shares of company stock valued at $61,650,628.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.