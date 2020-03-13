5,000 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

