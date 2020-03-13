521,725 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 521,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,881,000. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 106.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 315.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,775 shares of company stock worth $60,380,574 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

