5,427 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by grace capital

grace capital purchased a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

CTVA stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

