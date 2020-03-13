5,950 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 323,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

