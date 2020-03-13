600 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by grace capital

grace capital bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.39 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

