6,095 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after buying an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 755,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

