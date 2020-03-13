6,640 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $91.97 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.