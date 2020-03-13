Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of Abbott Laboratories worth $311,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

