Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Shares of ACN opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.