adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €320.00 ($372.09) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €277.05 ($322.15).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €173.88 ($202.19) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.