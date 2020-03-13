Adient (NYSE:ADNT) vs. Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Financial Comparison

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Adient alerts:

Adient has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adient and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 0 10 3 0 2.23 Meritor 0 4 2 0 2.33

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $25.47, suggesting a potential upside of 92.41%. Meritor has a consensus target price of $24.74, suggesting a potential upside of 49.20%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Meritor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and Meritor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $16.53 billion 0.08 -$491.00 million $1.63 8.12 Meritor $4.39 billion 0.28 $291.00 million $3.82 4.34

Meritor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -3.93% 9.32% 2.05% Meritor 5.65% 71.38% 11.14%

Summary

Meritor beats Adient on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics. The SS&M segment produces seat structures and mechanisms for inclusion in seat systems that are produced by others. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.