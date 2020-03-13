Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.78. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

