AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. AerCap traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 126316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

