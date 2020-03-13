AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AFLAC traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 116573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

