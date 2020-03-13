AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Up 0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.61, 1,604 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.