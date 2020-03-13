Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) shares dropped 8.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Lease traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.91, approximately 2,823,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,073,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

