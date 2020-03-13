Alexander L. Cover Purchases 1,000 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Alexander L. Cover purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $15.27 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $398.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.59.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

