Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is GQG Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $778,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,430.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

