Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

