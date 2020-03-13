American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires $16,324,607.70 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,791,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 179,883 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.