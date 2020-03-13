American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

