AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

