Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as low as $83.35 and last traded at $83.92, with a volume of 1261751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

