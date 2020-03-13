Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $94.98 and last traded at $95.49, with a volume of 1752503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,161. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.