Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $17,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

