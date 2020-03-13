Analysts Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.96. CareDx has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $689,714 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2,205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

