Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Crane by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $15,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

