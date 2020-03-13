Analysts Expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

