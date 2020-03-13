Analysts Expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

inTest stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. inTest has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

