Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

