Analysts Issue Forecasts for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$44.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$44.20 and a one year high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

