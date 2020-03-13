Analysts Set Expectations for Funko Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 843,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

