Analysts Set Expectations for South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for South State in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

South State stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. South State has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.