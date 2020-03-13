Analysts Set Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Price Target at $7.00

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

