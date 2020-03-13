Analyzing Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -26.07% -21.36% Precision BioSciences -417.65% -70.61% -34.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 1.38 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -28.73 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 12.38 -$46.04 million ($1.91) -2.84

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 422.15%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 308.98%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.