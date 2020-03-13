Analyzing Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and ABIOMED (OTCMKTS:ABMD)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and ABIOMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67 ABIOMED 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.53%. ABIOMED has a consensus price target of $248.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.30%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and ABIOMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 10.27 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.02 ABIOMED $769.43 million 8.02 $259.02 million $3.60 38.05

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17% ABIOMED 29.14% 19.53% 17.26%

Summary

ABIOMED beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

