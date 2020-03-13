Analyzing Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) & FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S $9.97 billion 1.83 $3.19 billion $2.06 5.75

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.64% -38.13% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S 2 4 3 0 2.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

