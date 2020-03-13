Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

