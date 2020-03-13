Andrew Christiansen Sells 768 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $43.48 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

